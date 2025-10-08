Naperville man found guilty of beating wife to death in 2020

The Brief Alan Wang, 61, of Naperville, was found guilty of first-degree murder for beating his wife, Hongyan Yang, 35, to death in March 2020, after a four-day trial that ended on Sept. 12. Prosecutors said Wang attacked his wife after discovering text messages from another man, and she was found unresponsive the next day at their home on N. Mill Street. DuPage County State’s Attorney Bob Berlin called the case a reminder of the ongoing fight against domestic violence; Wang remains in custody ahead of his Nov. 12 court date.



A Naperville man has been found guilty of beating his wife to death in early 2020, according to DuPage County State's Attorney.

What we know:

Alan Wang, 61, of Naperville, received a guilty first-degree murder verdict after his four-day-long trial, which concluded on Sept. 12.

On March 8, 2020, around 4:50 p.m., Naperville Police and Fire Departments responded to a call in the 1100 block of N. Mill Street. A woman was reportedly not breathing. The woman was later identified as Wang's wife, Hongyan Yang, 35. Yang was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Authorities learned that Wang and his wife were in their bedroom on March 7, 2020, when Wang found text messages on her phone from another man. Wang kicked his wife multiple times. The next day, a relative called 911 when it appeared the wife was not breathing.

Alan Wang

What they're saying:

"According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s National Violent Death Reporting System, in 2020, the year Hongyan Yang was murdered, 1,364 women lost their lives to domestic violence," DuPage County State’s Attorney Bob Berlin said. "Those thirteen-hundred-plus women are not just a statistic, however, they were mothers, daughters and sisters, each of whom had a full life ahead of them. Their tragic deaths remind us we have a long way to go in preventing domestic violence.

Judge O’Hallaren Walsh’s guilty verdict ensures that Mr. Wang will be held responsible for the brutal murder of his wife, Hongyan. To Hongyan’s surviving family and friends, I offer my sincerest condolences on their loss and wish them strength as they continue their lives without the love and support she once provided."

What's next:

Wang's next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 12. He will remain in custody.