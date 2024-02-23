Naperville man sentenced after Addison woman dies from drugs he sold her

A Naperville man has learned his fate after selling drugs to an Addison woman who died as a result of taking them.

On Thursday, 40-year-old Courvoisier Thomas was sentenced to 13 years in prison after pleading guilty to one count of Drug Induced Homicide last year.

On Nov. 17, 2021, Addison police responded to a home on Blecke Avenue for a report of an unresponsive woman. When officers arrived at the scene, they located the 35-year-old victim as well as baggies containing a white powdery substance. They later learned it was a mix of fentanyl and fluorofentanyl.

The woman was transported to Glen Oaks Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

An investigation revealed that Thomas went to the victim's home and sold her the drugs. On Feb. 7, 2022, a $5 million arrest warrant was issued for Thomas and he was taken into custody the next day.

"The loss of a young woman to illegal narcotics is a sad reminder of the heartbreak caused by drug dealers seeking to enrich their lives at the expense of others," DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in a statement.

"To successfully rid our streets of illegal narcotics, we must not only continue educating the public about the potentially deadly consequences of drug use, we must also send a message to those who peddle this poison, such as Mr. Thomas, that they will pay a significant price for the death of anyone who dies as a result of ingesting narcotics they supplied. In this case, Mr. Thomas’ price tag is thirteen years behind bars."

Thomas is required to serve 75% of his sentence for parole is possible. He will receive credit for the time he's already served in the DuPage County Jail.