Naperville man shot 53-year-old on Chicago’s North Side, police say

The Brief A 35-year-old Naperville man was arrested and charged with shooting a 53-year-old man on Chicago's North Side back in March. Saifullah Diab is facing multiple charges in connection with the shooting. He was arrested on Friday in Naperville.



A suburban man was arrested and charged in connection with the shooting of a 53-year-old man on Chicago’s North Side earlier this year.

Saifullah Diab, 35, of Naperville, was charged with aggravated battery and home invasion, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Saifullah Diab (Chicago Police Department)

What we know:

Police said Diab allegedly entered a home in the 1900 block of West Roscoe Street in Roscoe Village on March 8 and shot and injured the victim.

The victim was shot in his left shoulder and taken to Masonic Hospital in good condition, according to initial police information.

Diab was arrested on Friday by the Chicago Police Department and U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Task Force in the 6000 block of Steeple Run Drive in Naperville.

What we don't know:

Police did not describe a possible motive for the shooting or if there was any connection between the suspect and the victim.

What's next:

The suspect was expected to appear in court on Saturday for a detention hearing.