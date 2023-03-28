Naperville man who worked as taxi driver found guilty of sexually assaulting passenger

A west suburban man who worked as a taxi driver was found guilty on Tuesday of sexually assaulting a female passenger in 2017.

On July 9, 2017, prosecutors say the victim left a Naperville establishment with a friend in a taxicab driven by Sandeep Arora. The victim was seated in the front seat and her friend was in the back.

After Arora dropped off the friend, prosecutors say he drove away and then sexually assaulted the victim, ripping off some of her clothing. He left bruising and marks on her body.

Not long after, Arora pulled his cab over again and sexually assaulted the victim a second time, prosecutors said.

Eventually, the victim was able to free herself from the taxi and run away. She called a friend and hid in some bushes while she waited for the friend to come pick her up.

The following morning, the victim went to the Naperville Police Department and reported what had happened.

Sandeep Arora

"Once alone with his victim, Sandeep Arora violently and repeatedly sexually assaulted her and only stopped when she was able to free herself and call for help," DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said.

"While the memories of that horrible assault may fade with time, time cannot erase what happened as the victim in this case is now left suffering with the psychological fallout caused by Mr. Arora. I commend her for her strength and courage in bringing this matter to the police and for her assistance throughout this entire ordeal."

Arora, 48, will be sentenced on June 15, 2023. He faces between 12 and 60 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.