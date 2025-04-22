Fight between students at Naperville North High School triggers temporary lockdown

The Brief A fight between students led to a temporary lockdown at Naperville North High School on Tuesday. One juvenile was taken into custody; police confirmed no weapons were involved. The school followed safety protocols, and normal operations resumed the same day.



A brief lockdown at Naperville North High School on Tuesday followed a fight between students that led staff to activate a campus-wide safety alert.

What we know:

The incident happened around 2:29 p.m. when a staff member at Naperville North triggered a Crisis Alert system after a physical altercation between students in a classroom broke out.

The alert prompted the school to initiate safety protocols, including shelter-in-place procedures and some evacuations.

Naperville police said one juvenile was taken into custody as a result of the fight, and that there was no active threat to the school community. No weapons were found, and the altercation was described as an isolated incident between students.

"All students and staff are safe," Principal Jay Wachtel wrote in a message to families. "The building was cleared shortly after the alert. Normal operations resumed, and classes continued as scheduled."

What we don't know:

Authorities have not shared details about what led to the altercation, and it's unclear if the juvenile who was arrested will face any charges.

What's next:

The school plans to conduct a full review of the incident before deciding whether any updates to safety procedures or staff training are needed.