Naperville police arrest man who allegedly stole bicycles from Mike's E-Bike Shop

Naperville police said they saw a crime in progress on Sunday, and that the alleged criminal got stuck in a snowbank.

Police said they responded to a burglary at Mike's E-Bike Shop at about 5:45 a.m.

There, they said they found a man leaving the shop and getting into a moving van. Police said he crashed the van into a squad car, then lost control and smashed into a snowbank. From there, he tried to run, police said, but was caught by officers.

Police said the suspect, Thaddeus J. Harper, 41, of Chicago, had two stolen bicycles in the van. He is charged with felony burglary, theft and possession of burglary tools. He is also facing several misdemeanor charges.

