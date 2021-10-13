Naperville police arrest two men in child pornography investigations

article

Naperville police said they have arrested two men for child pornography in the past week.

Jerome Alan Vahary, 41, was arrested on Oct. 7 and charged with 10 felony counts of reproducing or distributing child pornography. The investigation into Vahary started in January with information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Vatsal Patel, 20, was arrested on Oct. 11 and charged with four felony counts of possessing child pornography of a child under 13. The investigation into Patel started two years ago with information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

