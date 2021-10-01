Naperville police release photo of suspect in Subway robbery

article

The Naperville Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a man who robbed a Subway in the western suburb.

Police said the robbery took place around 9 p.m. Thursday at 2048 Aurora Ave.

The man displayed a knife and stole money before fleeing on a bicycle, police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Workers were forced to the ground during the robbery but no one was injured.

If you have any information, you're asked to call the Naperville Police Department at (630) 420-6666.