Naperville police search for missing and endangered man

Naperville police are asking the public's help in locating a missing and endangered man.

Jonathan Halvorson, 69, was last seen Monday at about 9:30 a.m. walking southbound in the 1000 block of North Mill Street.

Police say he suffers from multiple medical issues.

Halvorson is described as a white man, about 5'10" and 160 pounds.

He has gray hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a green shirt, blue jeans, black jacket and black shoes.

Anyone with information regarding Halvorson is asked to call Naperville police at (630) 420-6666.