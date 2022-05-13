Naperville police to begin using bodycams next week

The Naperville Police Department is now fully equipped with brand new body cameras.

The first batch of officers are currently undergoing training on how to use the technology.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

Naperville police say the cameras will begin hitting the streets next week, with a goal of every officer being equipped with a camera by the end of next month.

Advertisement

The cameras will record every second while they are worn, but the footage will be erased after 18 hours if not manually saved, officials said.