Naperville resident Lucy Westlake becomes youngest American woman to climb Mount Everest

A Naperville teen just climbed her way into the history books.

Lucy Westlake is now the youngest American woman to reach the summit of Mount Everest.

The 18-year-old is just about one month younger than the previous record holder.

Westlake began her climb on April 18 and reached the peak early Thursday morning. She says her goal was to inspire women of all ages to seek adventure in the mountains and challenge their perceived limits.

Westlake graduated from Naperville North High School in December.

Her next feat is college. She will be attending the University of Southern California this August.