Naperville residents hunker down amid winter storm

Naperville got several inches of snow starting early Friday morning.

It caused delays for travel and a lot of digging out.

Residents tried to get an early start on clearing driveways, anticipating the frigid temperatures that are coming behind the snowstorm.

An 81-year old who goes by Grandpa Ken said he lives within a few miles of his children and grandchildren. He hand shovels his large driveway.

"This is a small price to pay to be with my family in Naperville. At my age I gotta respect it so I have to shovel multiple times, make sure it don’t get too high," he said, pointing to the 4-5 inches of snow.

Judy lives on a corner of Stauffer Drive. She used her snowblower to clear her driveway and was working on the sidewalks,

"We’re a corner house, so it’s a lot of snow blowing," she said. "I just like the snow and the beauty of it, but I wouldn’t want to be driving in it right now."

Chris is visiting from Manhattan. He took the dog, Ovie, out for a morning walk.

"It’s definitely a challenge. I didn’t bring my boots out. I’m freezing. So is Ovie, with all the snow buildup on his paws," Chris said.

Plow and salt trucks rolled throughout Naperville, focusing first on main streets before moving to the neighborhoods.