Naperville Ribfest canceled again due to coronavirus pandemic

Naperville's Ribfest has been canceled for the second year in a row due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Naperville Exchange Club made the announcement late Tuesday night.

Organizers said they couldn't ensure proper safety measures, even as restrictions have started to ease.

"In consideration of the ongoing COVID-19 conditions and recently mandated capacity restrictions, the Club has concluded that it cannot reasonably guarantee health, safety, and success for such a large-scale public event that occurs in the early portion of the summer festival schedule and is thus susceptible to the instability of COVID-related conditions like capacity restrictions," a statement from the club said.

They also said they're optimistic about Ribfest returning to Deer Crossing Park in Romeoville next summer.

For more information, visit the Naperville Ribfest website.