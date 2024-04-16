Naperville residents shocked after man shot at home: 'He was just screaming for help'

Residents in suburban Naperville were temporarily ordered to shelter in place and several schools were placed on lockdown following a shooting Tuesday afternoon.

At about 1:30 p.m., officers responded to a gunshot victim at a home in the 2500 block of Leach Drive, according to a statement from Naperville police.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

After the shooting, police said the gunman fled the scene on foot in an unknown direction. Investigators do not believe the shooting was a random act and the shelter-in-place was eventually lifted at 4 p.m.

Blood and what appeared to be cash were seen scattered on the ground in the garage, leaving long-time neighbors stunned.

Just last month, Naperville earned recognition as one of the top places to live in the United States, thanks, in part, to its low crime rate.

"This kinda stuff doesn't happen in Naperville, that's why we're so concerned", one resident said.

Another resident, Callie Stone, said she heard at least one gunshot before seeing her neighbor call for help.

"He was just screaming for help. I just saw him hopping around in distress," Stone said.

Neighbors say the man shot is in his 20s and lives with his parents.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Naperville Police Department at 630-420-6665.