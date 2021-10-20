Naperville student sentenced for Craigslist ad offering to sell Black classmate

A Naperville Central High School student has been sentenced for placing a racist ad online offering to sell a Black student from the same school.

The male juvenile received two years of probation and 100 hours of community service Wednesday after pleading guilty last month to two felony hate crime counts and one misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct, DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin said in a statement.

On Nov. 14, 2019, the juvenile took a photo of the victim at school, then posted an ad on Craigslist using the photo with the caption, "Slave for sale (Naperville)", according to the state's attorney. The ad also used a racial slur.

Naperville police were made aware of the incident on Nov. 18 and an investigation led authorities to the juvenile, according to the statement.

"Hate crimes have no place in a civilized society and will not be tolerated, regardless of the accused’s age," Berlin said. "Everyone deserves the right to feel safe and welcome in our communities and my office will continue to charge and prosecute anyone, regardless of age, who engages in this type of behavior."

The juvenile was also ordered to undergo counseling and submit a DNA sample to the Illinois DNA database.