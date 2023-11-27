Suburban home turns into Taylor Swift Christmas house

In the realm of holiday entertainment, Mariah Carey undoubtedly tops the list of singers. However, a suburban couple is defying tradition and turning "Bad Blood" into Christmas cheer.

Especially for the Swifties out there, this one's tailor-made for you. For those not into Taylor Swift, well, guess what? You have no choice but to deal with it.

Naperville's most popular home right now embodies everything Taylor Swift, featuring album covers, friendship bracelets, even a cutout of Taylor on stage during her recent Eras Tour. Additionally, there's a giant poster of her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, standing on the roof.

The Scott family crafted the display on Friday, drawing residents from all over and even going viral on TikTok. Neighbors note that the family is known for their holiday decorations, always thinking out of the box.

Swifties we spoke to are beyond thrilled, declaring it the best way to ring in the holidays.

"And this year they just outdid themselves with Taylor Swift. I mean, people are coming out, singing Taylor Swift songs. Everyone that stops by is so friendly. It's been awesome," one person said.

The show begins every day around 4:30 p.m., offering lights, music, and more.

In addition, one amazing thing we've heard from talking to neighbors is that many of the children on the block are now creating their own friendship bracelets and distributing them to their peers.