Naperville District 203 teachers file intent to strike amid failed contract negotiations

The union representing teachers in Naperville's District 203 has filed an intent to strike notice.

Their previous contract expired at the end of June.

Dan Iverson, Naperville Unit Education Association told the Daily Herald that it was a necessary "legal step" in the collective bargaining process.

According to the Daily Herald, the two sides met on Monday for several hours, but there was no agreement on a proposed four-year contract.

Students are scheduled to return to the classroom on Aug. 19.

Jacque Clermont, district spokeswoman, told the Daily Herald "there are several bargaining sessions scheduled over the next couple of weeks, and we are hopeful for a resolution before school starts."

The next meeting will be held on Friday.