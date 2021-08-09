Expand / Collapse search
Naperville teachers threaten to strike as first day of school approaches

By FOX 32 News
Education
Naperville District 203 teachers could go on strike

Just ten days before the start of school in Naperville, teachers are threatening to go on strike.

District 203 teachers say they will walk off the job if a contract settlement is not reached before August 19.

The major sticking points right now are compensation and family leave.

The union wants to be allowed to use up to 12 weeks of accumulated sick days for family leave but the district is concerned about the cost.

The two sides are scheduled to hold a bargaining session tonight and another on August 16. 