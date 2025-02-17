Texas man tried to extort Naperville teen over explicit photos, police say

The Brief A Texas man was arrested and charged in connection with an alleged sextortion plot against a Naperville teen. The teen sent the suspect explicit photos. The suspect then demanded money or he would sent the photos to the victim's friends and family.



A Texas man was arrested and charged in connection with an alleged sextortion plot against a Naperville boy.

Cody D. Ratliff, 39, of Kerrville, Texas, was transported to Illinois and charged with felony intimidation, Naperville police said.

Cody D. Ratliff | Naperville Police Department

Sextortion plot targets teen

What we know:

In February of 2023, a boy told Naperville police that he had sent explicit photos of himself online to someone who said they were a 16-year-old girl.

That person then threatened to release the photos publicly unless he got paid electronically.

Naperville investigators learned that after receiving the photos, the suspect allegedly found the victim’s friends and family members on social media and threatened to send them the pictures. The victim paid the suspect, who allegedly demanded more payments.

Investigators identified Ratliff and a warrant for his arrest was issued. He was transported to Illinois and taken to the DuPage County Jail.

"This is called sextortion, and it’s a growing problem in our society that every family should be aware of," said Naperville Police Chief Jason Arres. "Twenty-seven incidents of sextortion have been reported to our department in the last two years, with nearly half of the victims being juveniles. Parents, please talk to your children about their activity online and help them protect them from criminals and sexual predators who use the anonymity of the internet to prey on their victims."

What you can do:

Police say anyone in a similar situation should call Naperville police at 630-420-6666.

Additional information for teens and parents is available through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the FBI.