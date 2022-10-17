Naperville to host meeting about SAFE-T Act at City Hall

If you want to know about the impact of the SAFE-T Act in Naperville — the City Council is here to help.

It will host an information meeting Monday night.

It will run from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at City Hall in council chambers — which is right along South Eagle Street.

The SAFE-T Act, which was signed into law by Gov. J.B. Pritzker will end cash bond beginning in January.

Illinois will become the first in the nation to abolish the system.

Under the new law, defendants will stay in custody if a court rules they "pose a specific, real and present threat to a person or have a high likelihood of willful flight" before trial.