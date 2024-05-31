Naperville woman, 32, charged after pit bull mix found starved and injured

A Naperville woman is facing animal cruelty charges following an investigation into allegations of abuse by a concerned citizen.

Christina Helm, 32, turned herself in to Naperville police on Tuesday after a warrant was issued for her arrest last week, according to a statement from officials.

In October 2023, the concerned citizen was taking care of Olive, a pit bull mix owned by Helm, while she was away on a business trip, the statement said. Police said the dog was in an emaciated state, could barely walk, and had open sores on its body.

Animal control officers took custody of the dog from the caretaker and Olive was transported to an emergency veterinary hospital where she was treated for starvation and dehydration, according to police.

Christina Helm, 32. (Naperville police)

Naperville police and crime scene technicians executed a search warrant on Helm's home and found evidence of alleged animal abuse. A warrant was issued for her arrest on May 23, and she was charged with three felony counts of aggravated cruelty to animals.

In addition, she was charged with three misdemeanor counts of violation of owner's duties for allegedly committing aggravated animal cruelty to an animal that resided in the same residence as a minor.

After turning herself in, Helm was taken to the DuPage County Jail.

Police said Olive made a full recovery and was released to a shelter where she was adopted.