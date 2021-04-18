NASA targeting Monday for the first controlled flight on Mars

NASA is cautiously optimistic it make history again when it fires up the Ingenuity helicopter Monday morning.

The American space agency is attempting the first controlled flight on another planet. It’s scheduled to take place at 6:15 a.m. ET, but previous attempts at the flight have ended before Ingenuity got off the Martian surface.

"We are optimistic that the helicopter will be able to take off from the Martian surface at this time; however, this is a test and we are prepared that it may not occur," said MiMi Aung, Ingenuity Mars helicopter project manager at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

NASA was supposed to make the first flight attempt on April 11, but it was delayed after the machine signaled an issue in its data during a high-speed spin test.

A "watchdog" timer, which oversees the test and alerts NASA of any issues, ended an April 9 test early as the flight computer tried transitioning from pre-flight to flight mode.

Aung said NASA has been testing two solutions to the "watchdog" timer issue over the last week.

The first one involves adjusting the command sequence from Earth to slightly alter the timing of this transition. The second one is to modify and reinstall the existing flight control software, which has been stable and healthy for close to two years.

Aung said the first solution is least disruptive to the helicopter. It requires adding commands to the flight operations sequence and has already been tested on both Earth and Mars.

"From testing this technique on Ingenuity over the last few days, we know this approach is likely to allow us to transition to flight mode and prepare for lift-off about 85% of the time," Aung said. "This solution leaves the helicopter safe if the transition to flight mode is not completed."

Aung said the first solution was tested with a high-speed spin test on Friday. But they also spent the week preparing option two as a backup.

The new flight control software has already been transmitted to the Perseverance rover, which hosts the helicopter bases station.

"If our initial approach to flight does not work, the rover will send the new flight control software to the helicopter," Aung explained.

NASA would then need several more days to prepare and test the new software before Ingenuity tries to fly.

"Our team considers Monday’s attempted first flight like a rocket launch: We’re doing everything we can to make it a success, but we also know that we may have to scrub and try again," Aung said.

In a nod to past scientific exploration, NASA partnered with the Carillon Historical Park to include a tiny piece of fabric from the Wright brothers’ first aircraft, the 1903 Wright Flyer I.

The Wrights’ fabric provided NASA with the perfect way to include the pioneers on the first Martian flight. Engineers used an insulative tape to wrap the fabric, once called the "Pride of the West," around a cable located beneath Ingenuity’s solar panel.

Amanda Wright Lane and Stephen Wright, the great grand-niece and nephew of the Wright brothers, said their ancestors "would be pleased to know that a little piece of their 1903 Wright Flyer I is going to soar into history again on Mars."

NASA said flying on Mars won’t be as easy as flying on Earth. Mars boasts significant gravity and the Martian atmosphere is only 1% as dense as Earth’s at the surface.

Earth gets twice as much solar energy as its outer neighbor during the day. And Martian nights can see temperatures as low as -130 degrees Farenheight, which can freeze unprotected electrical components.

