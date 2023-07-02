NASCAR fans thrilled with race in Chicago, in spite of rain delays

article

Thousands took over downtown Chicago for the NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220.

"We didn’t know if we’d be able to do something like this again, so we might as well take advantage of the opportunity," said Kennedi Parham.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JULY 02: Shane Van Gisbergen, driver of the #91 Enhance Health Chevrolet, celebrates with a burnout after winning the NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220 at the Chicago Street Course on July 02, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by J Expand

The roaring sound, incredible speed and folks from all walks of life spectating was the experience.

Prior to the race starting, as Mother Nature held things off, die-hard fans waited anxiously. Eventually crews began treating roads with jet dryers. The professional drivers were then seen gearing up their race cars and protective equipment as crowds filled the stands snapping photos.

"It is surreal, it’s really happening in the middle of a city which is incredible," said Tanya Fenn.

Seconds into the race, multiple spin outs and crashes occurred on the course.

"I can’t believe they’re racing just to be honest with you. I’m glad they’re doing it. It's great," said Michael Chioffe.

With the biggest names in racing participating and 75 laps to the finish line, the track traveled through Columbus Drive and Michigan Avenue.

"These are the streets that I use to jog on and they turned them into a speedway. It’s fantastic. It’s unbelievable," said West Side boxing coach George Hernandez.

"It’s really big. It introduces the sport to a whole new market. Not a lot of NASCAR fans are in Chicago but after this race there will be," Matt Bussa said.