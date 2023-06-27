NASCAR fans get unique look at Chicago racecourse

The green flag on Chicago's first-ever NASCAR street race is now just five days away.

On Tuesday night, race fans at Navy Pier got a unique look at the racecourse and some of the hardware that the winners will walk away with.

"It's never been done before," said NASCAR fan Adrian Martinez. "It's a once-in-a-lifetime event. It might not happen again."

He and other NASCAR fans got a very realistic peek at the course itself on sim-racing units, which are virtual consoles designed not just for professional gamers but professional drivers as well.

"I thought it was really fun but I wasn't used to the wheel when it spun out of control," said one fan after trying it out. "I couldn't control it, but it was a really fun simulator."

Fans also got an up-close look at the winning hardware: one trophy for Saturday's Loop 121, the other for Sunday's big Grant Park 220.

"This is a huge opportunity for NASCAR and the city of Chicago and I think it's going to be a spectacular weekend," said Julie Giese, the President of the NASCAR Chicago Street Race who led a ride-along over the course itself, which is almost complete with grandstands, 10,000-pound barriers, and two layers of fencing to keep fans safe.

"It is amazing the work the team has been doing."

Fifty-thousand spectators are expected each day, and according to NASCAR, 80 percent of them will be seeing a NASCAR race in-person for the very first time.

"If you're new to it, just go and enjoy it," said NASCAR fan Christopher Colon. "Enjoy the whole thing. As a fan, it doesn't really matter who wins, as long as you have a great experience."