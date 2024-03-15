Nash Vegas Saloon proposal would bring live music, line dancing to Chicago suburb

A new entertainment venue and restaurant could be making its way to Oswego!

A group of established restaurateurs put forward plans to occupy the vacated Oswego Brewing Company premises at 61 Main Street with "Nash Vegas Saloon."

Inspired by the lively honky-tonks of Nashville, Tennessee, this concept will offer patrons a mix of food service, a full bar, live music and line dancing.

The project involves the renovation of 61 Main Street, estimated at around $724,000. This endeavor encompasses interior demolition, restroom upgrades, installation of a new kitchen, construction of a band stage and dance floor and the establishment of a revamped bar area.

"The introduction of 'Nash Vegas Saloon' represents more than just a new business venture; it symbolizes our unwavering commitment to revitalizing Oswego's downtown," said Oswego Village President, Ryan Kauffman. "Initiatives like these not only enhance the local economy but also contribute to the vibrancy and cultural richness of our community."

The applicant of the proposed business is seeking $340,000 in low-interest loan funding and $40,000 in grant funding from the Village of Oswego. The applicant's loan and grant requests will be reviewed on March 18 at the Village Board of Trustees meeting.