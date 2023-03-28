Expand / Collapse search

Nashville cop who helped take down Covenant school shooter identified as Chicago native

Forest Glen
CHICAGO - One of the police officers who took down the Nashville school shooter grew up in Chicago.

Metro Nashville police officer Rex Engelbert grew up in the city’s Forest Glen neighborhood.

Engelbert and officer Michael Collazo were named by the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department as two of the first responders who rushed into The Covenant School on Monday morning, taking the lead, and firing at the shooter to eliminate the threat.

Their body camera footage was released on Tuesday.

Collazo is a nine-year veteran of the department and Engelbert is a four-year veteran.

Engelbert attended Loyola Academy, where he played football and graduated in 2014, as confirmed by officials with the high school.

When Engelbert and other officers were closing in, the shooter was firing from the second floor.

Three children and three adults were killed in the tragedy.