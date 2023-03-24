National Double Dutch Competition held in Chicago this weekend

Get ready to jump rope this weekend.

On Saturday, the first ever Midwest Double Dutch competition will take place at DuSable Museum.

The event gets underway at 11 a.m.

Teams from all over the country will be in town to compete in three categories: speed, coordination and free-style. Age doesn't matter.

"We have like third and fourth graders competing with each other, fifth and sixth, we have a high school division, and then we have an adult division and even a senior division," said Lolita Scott, a co-founder of Jumping Juniors and ambassador for the International Double Dutch League.

To learn more, visit HERE.