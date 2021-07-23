National Guard receives $4.6M expansion to gun range in Marseilles

National Guard troops will soon be training at a state-of-the-art facility in Marseilles in LaSalle County.

A $4.6 million expansion to the guard's gun range will be dedicated Friday morning.

They've been working on this since 2019.

The expansion adds 10 new shooting positions to the Marseilles training center and will double the number of soldiers and airmen who can earn their qualification in a day.