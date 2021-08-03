National Night Out events return to Chicago area after being nixed by COVID

Tuesday marks National Night Out, an annual celebration connecting communities and police officers.

Tonight there will be events in scores of suburbs and the city of Chicago, after a 2020 that saw National Night Out canceled because of the pandemic.

Aurora officials are putting a huge emphasis on the celebration, with 22 events scheduled around the city, starting this afternoon and ending at 9 p.m.

"We’re doing it up pretty big," said Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin. "It’s been a couple years since we had the opportunity to have a National Night Out. And I think after all we’ve gone through the past couple years it’s time to celebrate our first responders and show them we appreciate their service."

Irvin says there will be food, music, marches and even vaccinations at the National Night Out events, which will be held at parks and community centers all around the city.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

National Night Out started in 1984 and is held on the first Tuesday of every August to build communities and promote strong police and public relationships.

Last year‘s events were canceled because of COVID-19, and a handful of communities are postponing this year’s celebration until this fall because of the Delta variant.

But there are events scheduled tonight in scores of Chicago-area suburbs and northwest Indiana as well as the city of Chicago.

Aurora’s incoming police chief says National Night Out is important for his department because it helps people see the police as their neighbors, not their enemies.

"To me it’s one of the biggest things that we do year round," said Aurora Police Chief-elect Keith Cross. "The Department really has two goals. One is to reduce violent crime. The other is to increase community engagement. And to me they both go hand-in-hand. So it’s very important for us to get out into the community, interact with the citizens."

Advertisement

The city of Chicago will be holding numerous events. Local police districts can direct you to where they’re being held in your neighborhood.