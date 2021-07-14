Aurora mayor names next police chief, deputy mayor

The mayor of Aurora made two big announcements Wednesday morning, naming who will be the city's next police chief and his next deputy mayor.

Mayor Richard Irvin selected Deputy Chief of Police Keith Cross to lead the state's second-largest police force.

Retired detective Guillermo Trujillo was named as deputy major.

Chief Kristen Ziman also announced last month that she would end a 30-year career with the department. Irvin has since interviewed several candidates for the position as top cop of the 300+-member Aurora Police Department.

Her last day will be Aug. 6.

Chief-elect Cross talked about what this promotion means for him.

The Aurora City Council must still approve Irvin's selection for police chief.