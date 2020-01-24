Naval Station Great Lakes placed on lockdown as officials search for 'gate runner'

Naval Station Great Lakes was placed on lockdown Friday morning due to a vehicle entering the base without providing credentials.

Someone drove up to the front gate about 7:09 a.m. and passed by a security officer without stopping, according to Naval Station Great Lakes spokesman John Sheppard.

“They didn’t bother to show an ID and continued driving through the gate,” he said.

The station is on lockdown as officials search for the intruder. It was unclear how many people were inside the vehicle.

The naval station posted on Facebook that all gates are closed and personnel are ordered to take cover.

Sergeant Christopher Covelli with the Lake County Sheriff's Office released this statement on the lockdown: "We are told there is no known threat to anyone outside of the base. It was reported to us someone crashed into an entrance gate. Unknown if was intentional."

Naval Station Great Lakes is located on about 1,600 acres overlooking Lake Michigan and includes approximately 1,150 buildings. It is the U.S. Navy’s largest training facility and is home to the Navy’s only boot camp.

The station was set to host a graduation ceremony at 9 a.m. It has been pushed back to a 10 a.m. start time.

The Sun-Times Wire contributed to this report.