Navy Pier announces Independence Day weekend festivities, fireworks not included

Chicago's Navy Pier is celebrating Independence Day this year with a weekend of events and activities.

Celebrations are set for Saturday, July 3 and Sunday, July 4 and include live music, dance performances and more.

However, the Pier will not have fireworks this year because of COVID-19 and its impact on the Pier’s ability to plan for the show.

"Navy Pier is committed to delivering safe, quality experiences, and an event of this nature typically requires months of advanced planning, which we were not able to implement this year due to uncertain timelines related to COVID-19 cases and restrictions in Illinois and Chicago," said Marilynn Gardner, the pier’s president and CEO.

"As a result, we have made the difficult decision to forgo our Fourth of July fireworks tradition once again. However, we look forward to welcoming guests throughout the weekend for family-friendly festivities and other treasured Pier-wide experiences in dining, boating, shopping, free entertainment and more," she added.

Navy Pier (Photo Provided)

Although the weekend’s festivities will not include fireworks, visitors can still enjoy the Centennial Ferris Wheel and other Pier Park attractions, including two new rides.

Guests with tickets and or reservations to on-site experiences are encouraged to arrive early and will not be permitted once the Pier reaches its capacity limits.

Guests can also visit the Navy Pier Beer Garden and Wave Wall Platform for live entertainment all holiday weekend.

In addition, the Sable at Navy Pier, a 223-room hotel featuring floor-to-ceiling windows for a unique view of the city and lake is a new feature this year.

Navy Pier will resume its ongoing Summer Fireworks series on Wednesday, July 7 and every Wednesday and Saturday thereafter through Labor Day weekend.

For more information on how the Pier is celebrating Independence Day, visit the Navy Pier website.