Navy Pier closed through April 2 to help slow spread of coronavirus

Navy Pier announced Sunday it will be closed to the public for weeks to help minimize the spread of coronavirus.

Officials with Navy Pier said in an emailed statement they will be closing their doors to the public Monday through April 2, citing health, safety and the well-being of staff, partners and guest being a top priority.

“We are committed to doing our part to help mitigate risks to the general public and stagnate the community spread of COVID-19. We have been working very closely with city officials and subject matter experts to determine the best course of action each step of the way, and the Pier’s closure is in line with their recommendations,” the statement read.

As of now, the pier plans to re-open and resume operations April 3, but will re-evaluate the status of the virus in Chicago and make adjustments as needed, officials said.

The decision to close came shortly after Gov. J.B. Pritzker said he is looking into whether the state should shut down all bars and restaurants amid the pandemic.

