Navy Pier gearing up to host the party of the year

Navy Pier is gearing up to host the party of the year!

Crews are getting the historic Aon Ballroom ready for this year's New Year on the Pier.

It's going to feature premium catering, a full bar, a live band, DJs and more as the city gets ready to ring in the new year.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

"We will be having those amazing fireworks again this year, so when the clock hits midnight, the fireworks will take off and it will just light up the entire sky," said Felicia Bolton, the Director of Communications and PR for Navy Pier.

Doors open at 8 p.m. and the party ends at 1 a.m.

For more information, go to navypier.org.