Navy Pier nominated again for best fireworks viewing spot — how to vote

Chicago's Navy Pier has been nominated once again as the "Best Place to Watch Fireworks" in USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Travel Awards, marking its second consecutive year in contention for the title.

The recognition follows Navy Pier's triumph in the same category in 2023.

Voters have a four-week window to cast their ballots, with the opportunity to vote daily until the contest concludes on Monday, May 13. Winners will be unveiled on Wednesday, May 22.

Navy Pier's renowned Summer Fireworks, a cherished Chicago tradition, will illuminate the night sky from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend. Scheduled every Wednesday at 9 p.m. and Saturdays at 10 p.m., the fireworks display is accompanied by popular and special occasion soundtracks, promising a captivating experience for visitors.

Summer fireworks at Chicagos Navy Pier | Provided

The iconic Navy Pier is renowned as the premier nonprofit tourism destination in the Midwest. Spanning over six city blocks, the Pier typically hosts nearly 8 million visitors annually. Originally established in 1916 for shipping and recreation, the site has evolved into a multifaceted attraction, featuring parks, restaurants, retail outlets, sightseeing cruises, exposition spaces, and more.

To vote for Navy Pier's fireworks show, click HERE.