Navy Pier to limit entry points into facilities as proof of vaccination is required beginning Jan. 3

Navy Pier will require anyone over the age of five who dines indoors, including at food court areas or sit-down restaurants and bars, to show proof of vaccination starting Jan. 3.

This announcement comes after the city of Chicago released additional mitigations to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Anyone over 16 will also have to provide identification.

Navy Pier says it will limit entry points into its facilities to ensure every guest is properly screened.

Restaurants that have their own outdoor-facing doorways will be monitoring their doors as well.

Food court seating areas in the Fifth Third Bank Family Pavilion will be roped off.

If a guest wants to sit in those spaces, they will have to show proof of full vaccination at checkpoints at the entrances to those areas.

Guests who order food for takeout do not need to show vaccination status.

Navy Pier staff members are required to show proof of vaccination or submit to weekly COVID-19 testing with a negative result.

Navy Pier is also adjusting its open hours to 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sundays through Thursdays and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.