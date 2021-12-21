Lightfoot mandates proof of vaccination to enter Chicago bars, restaurants and other venues

Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced additional mitigations for the city of Chicago on Tuesday to stop the spread of COVID-19.

"I have not been this concerned about COVID-19 since the early days of the pandemic in 2020," said Mayor Lightfoot.

Beginning Jan. 3, people will have to show proof of vaccination to enter bars, restaurants, fitness centers and entertainment and recreational venues where food and drink are served in the city of Chicago.

Entertainment and recreation venues include, but are not limited to, movie theaters, music and concert venues, live performance venues, adult entertainment venues, commercial event and party venues, sports arenas, performing arts theaters, bowling alleys, arcades, card rooms, family entertainment centers, play areas, pool and billiard halls and other recreational game centers.

"We know historically and from data, these are the places that are the most risky places for spread, which is why we're focused on them," said Lightfoot.

Patrons age 5 and older must show proof of full vaccination, and patrons age 16 and over will also need to provide identification that matches their vaccination record.

If employees of these venues and establishments are not fully vaccinated, the employer must ensure that these employees both continue to mask when interacting with patrons and provide proof of a weekly negative COVID-19 test, city officials said.

The order will remain in effect until health officials feel we are out of this current fifth wave of COVID-19 cases.

"We didn't want to get to this point, but given the situation we find ourselves in, we simply have no choice," said Lightfoot.

Places that are exempt from this order include houses of worship, K-12 schools, grocery stores, office buildings and residential buildings.

Also exempt are any individuals entering an establishment for less than 10 minutes for the purpose of ordering food or drink.

"If you wish to live life as normally as possible, with the ease to do the things that you love, you must be vaccinated in the city of Chicago starting Jan. 3," said Lightfoot. "This health order might pose an inconvenience to the unvaccinated, and the fact is, it's inconvenient by design."

Lightfoot said the city is averaging about 1700 cases of COVID-19 daily.

Deaths are at a higher rate than the city has seen in months, and hospitalizations are at the highest since the COVID surge last winter, health officials said.

"The unvaccinated are effecting the health, well-being and livelihoods of all the rest of us," said Lightfoot. "So to control the spread, we have to limit the risk, and a significant risk in our city remains the unvaccinated."

Businesses who would like more information and guidance can visit Chicago.gov/COVID.