NB lanes reopen on I-57 after shooting reported at 111th Street

Northbound lanes have been reopened Tuesday on Interstate 57 after a shooting was reported on the expressway in Morgan Park on the South Side.

The shooting took place about 2:15 p.m. on I-57 at 111th Street, according to preliminary information from Illinois State Police. No injuries have been reported.

All northbound traffic was diverted to 119th Street for the investigation, state police said. Lanes were reopened about 9:05 p.m.