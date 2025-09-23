United Center cancels NBA YoungBoy show

The Brief The United Center canceled NBA YoungBoy’s Sept. 24 concert without giving a reason. Fans who bought tickets through Ticketmaster will receive automatic refunds. The rapper has a long-running feud with Chicago’s Lil Durk that began after King Von’s 2020 killing.



The United Center has canceled an NBA YoungBoy show days before the Louisiana rapper was scheduled to perform.

What we know:

The venue released a three-sentence statement on Monday but did not say why the show was canceled.

"The United Center has made the decision to cancel the NBA YoungBoy show scheduled for Wednesday, September 24 in Chicago. If you purchased through Ticketmaster, refunds will be issued automatically. If you purchased from a third-party reseller, please reach out to your point of purchase."

NBA YoungBoy, whose name is Kentrell DeSean Gaulden, is in the middle of his Make America Slime Again "MASA" Tour, which features 27 stops throughout the U.S.

NBA Youngboy performs as he kicks off opening night of his MASA Tour at American Airlines Center on September 1, 2025 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Thaddaeus McAdams/Getty Images)

Dig deeper:

NBA YoungBoy has had beef with Chicago rappers Lil Durk and the late King Von.

The tensions trace back to late 2020, when King Von was fatally shot outside an Atlanta nightclub during a fight with affiliates of NBA YoungBoy’s camp.

In the months that followed, NBA YoungBoy and Lil Durk exchanged pointed lyrics and social-media posts, with each releasing songs that fans interpreted as veiled threats or taunts.

Last November, Lil Durk was charged in a federal indictment over an attempted murder-for-fire plot targetting rapper Quando Rondo, an NBA YoungBoy associate, at a Los Angeles gas station in 2022, allegedly as retaliation for King Von's murder.