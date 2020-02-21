Near North Side burglary spree continues: police

Police are warning business owners about an ongoing series of burglaries reported since December in River North, the Gold Coast, Ranch Triangle and the Near North Side.

In each case, someone has broken front or side glass doors or pried open doors to enter businesses and take high-end clothing, purses, wallets and cash, according to a business alert from Chicago police.

The break-ins have occurred in the morning or early morning hours on the following dates:

Feb. 19 in the 700 block of North Michigan Avenue;

Feb. 1 in the 700 block of North Wells Street;

Jan. 26 in the 600 block of North Michigan Avenue;

Jan. 9 in the 100 block of East Oak Street;

Dec. 28, 2019, in the 1900 block of North Clybourn Avenue;

Dec. 28 in the 900 block of North Rush Street;

Dec. 26 in the 400 block of North State Street; and

Dec. 18 in the 600 block of North State Street.

The suspects were described as a group of one to three males, police said. Authorities issued a previous alert about the burglary spree in January.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.