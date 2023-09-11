Man, 21, wounded in drive-by shooting on Chicago's Near North Side

A man was shot and wounded Monday morning on Chicago's Near North Side.

The 21-year-old was walking on the sidewalk around 2:47 a.m. when someone in a Dodge pick-up truck started shooting in the 600 block of North State Street, according to police.

He was shot once in the leg and was transported by paramedics to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he was listed in good condition.

No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.