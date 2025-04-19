SUV slams into Chicago building, leaves 1 dead, 1 hurt, police say

One person died and another was critically hurt after a car crashed into a building on Chicago’s Near North Side early Saturday morning.

The crash happened in the 100 block of East Superior Street, according to the Chicago Police Department.

What we know:

Around 2:42 a.m., the Chevy SUV traveling eastbound on Superior Street lost control and hit the building, police said.

Inside the SUV were a male of unknown age and a 40-year-old man.

The male of unknown age died at the scene.

The 40-year-old man was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital and was initially reported in critical condition.

The Chicago Police Department’s Major Accidents Investigation Unit is investigating the crash.

What we don't know:

It was unclear exactly what caused the SUV to lose control and crash.