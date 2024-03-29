Man punched CTA train passenger in attempted armed robbery: police

Chicago police are on the lookout for a man accused of assaulting a CTA passenger and attempting to rob them.

The incident took place on March 21 around 7:45 a.m. on a Purple Line train in the 300 block of W. Chicago Avenue.

According to police, the suspect approached the victim and struck them with a closed fist before trying to steal their bag.

The offender was described as a Black man between 30 and 40 years old, was close to 6 feet tall, weighed up to 190 pounds, and was seen wearing a dark coat with a tan fur collar, tan/brown pants, red gym shoes, and carrying a pink backpack.

Anyone with relevant information is encouraged to reach out to the Chicago Police Department's Mass Transit Detectives at 312-745-4706. Anonymous tips can also be submitted via CPDtip.com.