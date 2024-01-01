5 injured, 1 arrested after car slams into CTA bus in Near West Side neighborhood

Five people were injured, and one person is in custody after a two-vehicle crash involving a Chicago CTA bus on New Year's Day.

Around 5:37 p.m., police say a black Infiniti sedan was traveling westbound in the 2000 block of W. Washington Blvd. when it blew through a traffic signal and struck a CTA bus heading southbound on Damen Avenue.

The CTA bus then went off the roadway and hit a fence and building.

The occupants of the sedan fled the scene, but one person was detained and arrested. Five people on the bus were transported to area hospitals with minor injuries.

There was no damage to the building, according to police.

No further information was immediately available.