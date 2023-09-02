Chicago man charged in Near West Side armed carjacking

article

Charges have been filed against a man who stole a car from a woman at gunpoint on the Near West Side Friday morning.

Tyquaries Young, 26, allegedly took a vehicle from a 33-year-old woman while armed with a gun.

The carjacking happened at 8:17 a.m. in the 2600 block fo West Monroe Street.

Young was arrested moments later. He was charged with felony vehicular hijacking with a firearm.

He was scheduled to appear in bond court today.