Near West Side armed robbery: Woman walking down Chicago street has property stolen at gunpoint

A 26-year-old woman was robbed at gunpoint Friday afternoon while walking down the street in Chicago.

Around 2:25 p.m., police say the female victim was in the 100 block of N. Oakley Blvd. when a black vehicle drove up, an unknown male offender got out and approached her on foot.

The man pulled out a gun and took the victim's belongings. The man then got back in the vehicle and fled the scene, police said.

No injuries were reported, and nobody is in custody. The investigation is ongoing.