Man 28, shot on Near West Side: police

A 28-year-old man was shot in the arm on in Chicago's Near West Side Tuesday night.

Police say the victim was in the 1000 block of South Ashland Avenue around 11 p.m. when he was struck by gunfire.

He was transported to Stroger Hospital in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the arm.

Police say the victim was uncooperative and did not provide any details about the incident.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

There is no one in custody. Area Three Detectives are investigating.