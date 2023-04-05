Expand / Collapse search
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until WED 6:00 AM CDT, Lake County, Porter County
8
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from WED 5:30 AM CDT until WED 6:15 AM CDT, LaPorte County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 5:46 PM CDT until THU 1:00 PM CDT, Kane County, Lake County, Mchenry County
River Flood Warning
from WED 1:00 AM CDT until THU 7:00 PM CDT, Cook County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from WED 3:57 AM CDT until WED 11:00 AM CDT, Cook County, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Will County, Grundy County, Kane County, Kankakee County, Kendall County, LaSalle County, Lake County, Mchenry County, Lake County, Newton County, Porter County, Jasper County
River Flood Watch
from WED 1:50 AM CDT until TUE 1:00 AM CDT, Lake County, Kenosha County
Wind Advisory
from WED 7:00 AM CDT until WED 4:00 PM CDT, Central Cook County, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Eastern Will County, Grundy County, Kane County, Kankakee County, Kendall County, La Salle County, Northern Cook County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County, Southern Will County, Lake County, Newton County, Porter County, Jasper County
Special Weather Statement
until WED 5:45 AM CDT, Central Cook County, DuPage County, Eastern Will County, Kendall County, Northern Cook County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County, Southern Will County, Lake County

Man 28, shot on Near West Side: police

By Fox 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Near West Side
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - A 28-year-old man was shot in the arm on in Chicago's Near West Side Tuesday night.

Police say the victim was in the 1000 block of South Ashland Avenue around 11 p.m. when he was struck by gunfire

He was transported to Stroger Hospital in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the arm. 

Police say the victim was uncooperative and did not provide any details about the incident. 

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

There is no one in custody. Area Three Detectives are investigating.