Near West Side residents alerted after string of armed robberies

Police are alerting residents on the Near West Side about three armed robberies in September.

In each incident, the robbers approached the person and demanded property while holding a handgun, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

The robberies occurred:

At 10:50 a.m., September 8 in the 2300 block of West Jackson Boulevard;

At 12:10 a.m., September 11 in the 2200 block of West Adams Street; and

At 6:00 p.m., September 18 in the 2200 block of West Monroe Street.

The suspects were described as two Black males between 18-and 25-years-old, standing 5-foot-5 to 6-feet tall, and weighing between 150 and 160 pounds, police said.

Anyone with information should contact Area Three detectives at 312-744-8263.