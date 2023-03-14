Expand / Collapse search

Near West Side robbery: Woman shot in parking lot, gunman at large

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Near West Side
FOX 32 Chicago

Special Report: Heres how the feds trace guns when solving crimes

In a FOX 32 special report, Anthony Ponce looks at how the gun tracing process works and how it’s changing.

CHICAGO - A 23-year-old woman was shot during a robbery Tuesday afternoon on Chicago's near West Side.

Around 3:57 p.m., police say the female victim was in a parking lot in the 200 block of S. Damen Ave. when an unknown man approached her, pulled out a gun and demanded her property.

The suspect then fired shots at the victim, striking her in the buttocks, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

She was transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

Nobody was reported in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.