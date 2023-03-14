Near West Side robbery: Woman shot in parking lot, gunman at large

A 23-year-old woman was shot during a robbery Tuesday afternoon on Chicago's near West Side.

Around 3:57 p.m., police say the female victim was in a parking lot in the 200 block of S. Damen Ave. when an unknown man approached her, pulled out a gun and demanded her property.

The suspect then fired shots at the victim, striking her in the buttocks, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

She was transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

Nobody was reported in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.