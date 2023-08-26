Near West Side shooting leaves man critically wounded

A man was wounded by gunfire on the Near West Side early Saturday morning.

Chicago police say a 30-year-old man was found with gunshot wounds in the 2500 block of West Monroe Street at 4 a.m.

The victim was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the chin and ankle.

He was unable to tell police any details about the incident.

No arrests were reported. Area Four Detectives are investigating.